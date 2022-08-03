‘RHODubai’ Star Sara Al Madani Defends Wearing Afro Wig to Dancehall Party: 'The Afro Exists In My Culture'

Sara Al Madani is attempting to shut down any cultural approriation conversations stemming from her recent look on’ The Real Housewives of Dubai.’

via Page Six:

The “Real Housewives of Dubai” star is defending wearing an Afro wig to Lesa Milan’s Jamaican dancehall-themed party that aired on Wednesday night’s episode, insisting that the hairstyle is also common among the Arab community.

“I was worried about the look because some people might not accept it because of culture. But the thing is, the Afro exists in my culture,” the reality show’s sole Emirati cast member tells Page Six exclusively.

“There are black people in my culture, there are Emiratis that have Afros and we have people of color. So for us, in the United Arab Emirates, it is very normal. But I was worried about other people around the world looking at it in a different way.”

Al Madani — who paired her wig with a long, colorfully striped dress, red heels and gold jewelry — loves all cultures, she says, and “thrives” when encountering different ones.

“I feel like every time I travel and experience a new culture, I find a piece of my soul. So … I loved it. I just loved the look, going for that,” she says. “I had so much fun. I love to dance.”

It should be noted that event host Milan — who is of Jamaican descent and one of three black “RHODubai” stars — co-signed Al Madani’s ‘do, even if the ladies’ friendship has withered since filming wrapped.

“I’m actually really impressed. Everybody looks insanely good,” the Mina Roe designersaid in a confessional. “Sara, with her big Afro, and try nobody come with the cultural appropriation, OK?”

She added, “Jamaica’s motto is ‘out of many, one people.’ Arabs have Afros. I’m out here in a damn blonde wig. We are good, OK?”

Al Madani noted that Milan’s kind words marked “one tiny” piece of positivity among many shady remarks made in confessionals this season.

“She actually said something nice about me? I’m shocked,” the philanthropist says with a laugh. “Was it really for me, or was it so people don’t judge her because I’m at her party?”

Well — she’s not wrong. ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’ airs Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.