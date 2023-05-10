‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore’s Estranged Husband Officially Without a Lawyer Weeks Before Divorce Trial

It appears to be another bump in the road in the long standing divorce between ‘RHOA’ star Kenya Moore and estranged husband Marc Daly.

via: Radar Online

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore’s estranged husband Marc Daly has officially lost his lawyer only days before the exes are set to face off in court, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a Georgia judge signed off on Marc’s lawyer Regina Edwards withdrawing as counsel in the case.

Edwards said that Marc would be responsible for preparing for trial and hiring a new lawyer. The trial is expected to start later this month.

Marc has yet to inform the court of new representation. The couple have been fighting in court for years since their 2019 split.

As we first reported, Kenya filed for divorce from Marc in May 2021. In the petition, she listed the date of separation as September 19, 2019, and said they had been living separate lives ever since.

Kenya said the marriage was “irretrievably broken” with no hope for a reconciliation. The couple shares a daughter named Brooklyn, who was born in 2018.

Prior to the divorce, Kenya and Marc agreed that she would have primary custody. However, in the current battle, Marc has demanded he be granted joint legal custody, which would allow him to have a voice when it came to important life decisions.

As we first reported, in the custody case, Marc attempted to block Brooklyn from filming Real Housewives of Atlanta without his approval.

Kenya argued her contract required her to share all aspects of her life, including her child. She denied Brooklyn would ever film anything inappropriate.

In the end, the judge sided with Kenya on the matter. He said there was no evidence that Kenya would put Brooklyn in “any environment that might not be in the minor child’s best interest or may in any way be considered dangerous or inappropriate.”

“The evidence has further shown that if [Kenya] is not able to involve the minor child, that it could negatively impact her ability to make money, or even be employed,” the order read.

As part of the divorce, Marc has demanded a cut of the home they shared despite Kenya being the one who purchased the pad.