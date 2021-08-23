Rev. Jesse Jackson and Wife “Responding Positively” to COVID-19 Treatments

Civil rights leader the Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife, Jacqueline, remained hospitalized Monday after testing positive for COVID-19, family members said.

via: Revolt

According to their son Jonathan Jackson, his parents remain at Chicago’s Northwestern Memorial Hospital. “Both are resting comfortably and are responding positively to their treatments,” he told the Associated Press. “My family appreciates all of the expressions of concern and prayers that have been offered on their behalf, and we will continue to offer our prayers for your family as well. We ask that you continue to pray for the full recovery of our parents. We will continue to update you on a regular basis.”

As REVOLT previously reported, Rev. Jackson — who got vaccinated in January — and his wife were hospitalized after they tested for positive COVID-19. At the time, the activist’s social justice organization, the Rainbow PUSH Coalition advised those who were near the couple in the days prior to follow CDC guidelines, get tested and quarantine.

Additionally, Jonathan revealed that physicians were “carefully monitoring” his parents’ condition because of their ages. Al Sharpton subsequently took to social media to request prayers and well wishes for his dear friend.

“Let us all pray for Rev. and Mrs .Jesse Jackson. They need our sincere and intense prayers. Prayer changes things!!!” he tweeted. “We are praying for Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife Jacqueline Jackson. There is POWER in prayer. Join me.”

According to reports, it’s not clear whether Jackson’s wife got vaccinated for the virus, but the Reverend received his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine back in February. Despite being a “vaccine breakthrough case,” the shot itself has become the first to receive full approval by the FDA.

“While millions of people have already safely received COVID-19 vaccines, we recognize that for some, the FDA approval of a vaccine may now instill additional confidence to get vaccinated,” Acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock said in a statement. “Today’s milestone puts us one step closer to altering the course of this pandemic in the U.S.”

Continue to send prayers for their full and speedy recovery.