Report: Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann Didn't Have Open Marriage, No Cheating Despite Rumors

There have been lots of theories thrown around as to what led to the downfall of Kim Zolciak’s marriage to Kroy Biermann.

However, a source close to the couple tells TMZ that there is no truth to that rumor.

The source says that Kim and Kroy were committed to their marriage and that they never had an open arrangement.

The source also says that the divorce is a difficult decision for both Kim and Kroy, but they believe it is the best thing for them at this time.

The couple has six children together, and they are committed to co-parenting them amicably.

They have not yet reached a settlement on custody or child support, but they are working together to find a solution that is best for their children.

Kim and Kroy’s divorce is a sad turn of events, but it is important to remember that they are still a family.