Taylor Swift Interrupts Performance to Protect a Fan From Security [Photos + Video]

Taylor Swift’s fans have her back — and it seems she has theirs.

via: Page Six

The “Karma” singer interrupted her Philadelphia concert on Saturday night and appeared to yell at a security guard over an interaction with a fan.

Swift, who was wearing a sparkly two-piece outfit, gestured multiple times in an attempt to diffuse the situation on the floor.

“She’s fine,” she eventually said while singing her song “Bad Blood.”

??| "She wasn't doing anything, hey stop!"

– Taylor defending her fan from some altercation with a security guard from the stage #PhillyTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/eJaHiFA2aa — Taylor Swift Updates ??? (@swifferupdates) May 14, 2023

“She wasn’t doing anything,” the Grammy winner added, before yelling, “Hey, stop!” multiple times.

The video, which was taken by TikTok user Briana Layfield, was captioned, “hey @Taylor Swift THANK YOU from all of us on the floor for yelling at that security guard.

“he was a pain in the ass the entire night and the fact that this happened during #badblood made it even better ? PS show was PHENOMENAL ?? Philly night 2”

However, it was unclear what the security guard was doing exactly to warrant Swift’s response.

One fan claimed on Twitter that they were being “aggressive,” saying, “They fully kept putting their hands on us to physically push us off of the barricade instead of just telling us to move.”

?? | The reason why @TaylorSwift13 was yelling at the security guard: — “They fully kept putting their hands on us to physically push us off of the barricade instead of just telling us to move.” pic.twitter.com/dx1RfeOyXW — Taylor Swift Facts (@blessedswifty) May 14, 2023

Another fan account claimed that Swift was “trying to stop a situation from further arising between security and some fans at tonight’s show.”

Several people suggested it must have been a “serious” incident, as the “22” chart-topper rarely interrupts her concerts.

?| Longer video of Taylor trying to stop a situation from further arising between security and some fans at tonight’s show during Bad Blood “Hey stop. He wasn’t doing anything. HEY! STOP!” pic.twitter.com/PqN8IIn04q — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) May 14, 2023

“I’ve literally never seen Taylor interfere with security/fans like this before. It must have been really serious,” one fan wrote.

A second person chimed in, “Taylor is never the type to let things interrupt her performance so i know SOMETHING was going down.”

“if taylor swift yelled at me i’d cry and think about it for the rest of my life,” another person joked.

Elsewhere at the show, Swift’s pal Gigi Hadid was seen belting the lyrics to her songs from the VIP section.

There was no sign of Swift’s rumored new beau, Matty Healy, who has been at her four most recent concerts and was seen packing on the PDA with her earliest this week.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted the “1975” frontman during the first of Swift’s three Philadelphia shows, as he stood beside Blake Lively and her three kids: James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3.