Rihanna and ASAP Rocky Celebrate Son RZA's First Birthday With Cute Family Photos

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky took to social media to commemorate their son RZA Athelston’s first birthday.

On Saturday, Lord Pretty Flacko took to his Instagram with a post that contained several candid clips of his son and girlfriend Rihanna to celebrate to big day. The first picture showed RZA crawling on a blanket while RiRi kissed ASAP on the cheek, while the other photos had Rocky and his family posing in front of a mirror.

There was also a video of the Harlem native showing off his son and a clip of Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s iconic “Wu-Tang Clan is for the children” speech at the 1998 Grammys ceremony. In the caption of his post, ASAP Rocky referenced ODB’s speech.

“’WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN’ [two hands emoji] HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN . RZA [heart emoji].”

The Wu-Tang Clan connection with ASAP Rocky, Rihanna and their son runs deeper than an Instagram post. Earlier this week, the Daily Mail found out the child’s name is RZA Athelston Mayers, named after the legendary producer and Wu-Tang founder, RZA.

The name also aligns with RZA’s father, who’s also named after a legendary hip-hop figure, Rakim. If that weren’t enough, the couple will be figuring out another name as Rihanna is pregnant with their second child.

A due date has yet to be revealed, but the Bajan native shocked the world when she showed off her baby bump during her performance at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in February.

