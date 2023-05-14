‘They’re Trying to Do Everything to Dismiss the Case’: Patrick Lyoya’s Family Renews Calls for Justice [Video]

A year after Patrick Lyoya was killed by a now-disgraced Grand Rapids police officer, his family is still awaiting justice. Today (May 13), Patrick’s loved ones gathered for a memorial at his headstone at Resurrection Cemetery in Wyoming, Michigan.

via: M Live

“We have to find the justice for Patrick. Everybody knows how Patrick’s life was taken away, and today they’re doing everything they can to drop off the case,” Patrick Lyoya’s father, Peter Lyoya, said through interpreter Israel Siku.

“I’m asking everybody to stand up, to stand up really with power and force to get justice for Patrick.”

The Saturday, May 13, memorial gathering for Patrick Lyoya at Resurrection Cemetery in Wyoming comes a little more than a year after Patrick Lyoya was fatally shot in the back of the head April 4, 2022, by now-former Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr.

The fatal shooting happened during a struggle after Schurr pulled Patrick Lyoya over.

Patrick Lyoya’s parents, siblings and children were in attendance at the memorial, as was national civil rights attorney Ben Crump. Crump did not give remarks but led a prayer.

Crump and co-counsel Ven Johnson, who was also in attendance, are representing the family in a $100 million federal lawsuit filed against Schurr and the city of Grand Rapids.

Schurr is awaiting trial on a second-degree murder charge. While the trial was initially scheduled for March 13, Schurr’s defense team was successful in pushing back the trial to Oct. 24 so they could gather more information.

The defense team tried to delay the trial even further while the Michigan Court of Appeals determines if Schurr, 32, was properly bound over for trial on the second-degree murder charge, which is a potential life offense.

However, that delay was denied. The review by the Court of Appeals sought by Schurr’s lawyers is still pending.

Peter Lyoya expressed concern that his son wouldn’t get justice, that Schurr would walk free. He noted how his son was dead and buried while Schurr, out on bond, continues to enjoy life. He questioned if justice would come quicker if his son was white.

The family is asking people to come out for a rally for Patrick Lyoya from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Kalamazoo Avenue SE and Evergreen Street SE.

“Patrick was killed without any reason, and today they’re trying to do everything to dismiss the case,” Peter Lyoya said. “I’m asking for everybody to come together. I don’t have the power, I don’t have the strength without you guys. My family doesn’t have the strength without you guys. I’m asking for everybody to stand up and to fight for the justice for Patrick.”

Peter Lyoya thanked the community for rallying around his family following Patrick Lyoya’s death and asked that they share that same support to the next person whose loved one is killed by police violence.

Rev. Sean Holland, pastor of the Epicenter of Worship Church and co-lead with Black Lives Matter Lansing, called for people to show up and demand justice from the courts and to call on city commissioners, the mayor and presiding judge for justice.

“They are expecting us to forget,” Holland said. “In America, when injustice happens, they say to us, ‘Let the courts work.’ The courts have never worked for us. They say, ‘Don’t make too much noise. You want to be good citizens.’ But until we get justice, we will not be good citizens.”