Report: Kanye West and Bianca Have No Prenup as Divorce Looms

BY: Walker

Published 6 hours ago

Kanye West, and his wife, Bianca Censori, are reportedly heading toward divorce, and sources say they do not have a prenuptial agreement.

The couple have both had their reps contact a divorce lawyer this week, and that usually means one thing … and that “thing” does not involve a prenup.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … the reps contacted at least one lawyer early in the week, and this was not the first time. Another source with direct knowledge tells TMZ, one of Kanye’s reps contacted another lawyer back in October, when TMZ was reporting marital trouble. We’re told the rep “was hot, angry.” Our source says the lawyer passed on repping Ye.

If they do pull the trigger and file for divorce, it’s going to be an interesting case, because sources with direct knowledge tell us, there’s no prenup. What makes it even more intriguing, we’re told Kanye has actually lost money since he married Bianca. In California, assets and debts are split equally, so on the surface, she could actually owe money.

But, here’s Bianca’s salvation. Many if not most of the debts Kanye suffered were assets he had before he married Bianca, such as his Malibu pad — he lost tens of millions of dollars on that one. She wouldn’t be responsible for it.

Again, they haven’t filed for divorce, but it’s clear that’s what’s on their mind.

via: TMZ

