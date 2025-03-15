Report: Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler ‘Are Not Friends,’ Clash Over Politics as Disney’s ‘Snow White’ Disaster Continues

BY: Walker Published 28 minutes ago

Tensions surrounding Disney’s Snow White remake may extend to stars Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, according to sources.

A source told People Friday that Gadot, 39, “has nothing in common” with Zegler, 23, noting that the former is “a mom of four kids.”

Another insider also acknowledged the two actresses’s “huge age gap,” adding that they also have “very different political views.” The first source agreed the differing political views is “adding to the tension.”

Advertisement

Zegler has been an outspoken supporter of Palestine throughout the Israel-Hamas war.

When the trailer for “Snow White” was released last August, she posted via X, “i love you all so much! thank you for the love and for 120m views on our trailer in just 24 hours! what a whirlwind.

“i am in the thick of rehearsals for romeo + juliet so i’m gonna get outta here. bye for now.”

She then added underneath that thread, “and always remember, free palestine.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Gadot, who was born in Israel and served in the Israeli army, has been a vocal supporter of her home country following the Oct. 7 attacks.

“I stand with Israel you should too,” the “Wonder Woman” star wrote in a post on Instagram at the time. “The world cannot sit on the fence when these horrific acts of terror are happening!”

She also warned of harmful propaganda via her Instagram Story, writing, “The goal of propaganda is to dehumanize. It works to dehumanize Israelis and it works to dehumanize Gazans.

“I like to think most of us are above propaganda. But this weekend reminded me how widespread it is. Because a lot of people reacted to this violence with justification, not empathy.”

Advertisement

A movie insider recently told Page Six that Disney chiefs have called Zegler, who plays Snow White, “directly and asked her to tone down her posts. They’ve called her management, but she won’t listen.”

Aside from expressing her political beliefs, the “West Side Story” actress has also slammed the original version of the Disney role she was cast to play.

“There’s a big focus on her love story with a guy who literally stalks her. Weird. So we didn’t do that this time,” Zegler told Variety in 2022.

“I was scared of the original version. I think I watched it once and never picked it up again.”

Advertisement

Her remarks have also sparked criticism that Disney’s new movie and its lead star are too “woke.”

A source told People Friday that Gadot, who plays the Evil Queen, is “annoyed by the movie drama.”

“She enjoyed filming. She was fine with Rachel,” the source clarified before adding, “but they are not friends. They have nothing in common … They did a job together and that’s it.”

Gadot was noticeably absent from an appearance Zegler made in Spain on Wednesday to promote the live-action remake, in which the rising star sang “Waiting on a Wish” in front of Alcázar de Segovia.

Advertisement

However, a source told People that Gadot was “never supposed to be in Spain,” as she was doing press in New York, adding, “This isn’t like a ‘stay away from me’ situation.”

The insider also pointed out the co-stars were “at the Oscars together” and will reunite “this weekend.”

Earlier this week, it was reported that Disney has scaled back the Hollywood premiere for the new “Snow White.” Only photographers and a house crew will be allowed on the red carpet rather than the media outlets who would typically interview the cast at the El Capitan Theatre on Saturday, per Variety.

Page Six has reached out to reps for Zegler and Gadot but did not immediately hear back.

Advertisement

via: Page Six