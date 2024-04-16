Rebecca Minkoff Joins ‘The Real Housewives Of New York City’ Season 15 | lovebscott.com

Rebecca Minkoff is joining the next season of “The Real Housewives of New York City,” according to Deadline.

A source close to production says the fashion designer has been filming with the cast for the new season in an unspecified role.

Bravo has yet to confirm if Minkoff will be holding an apple with the rest of the cast in a full-time capacity or if she will take on a “friend of” role when the reality series returns later this year.

Minkoff co-founded, with her brother Uri Minkoff, the Rebecca Minkoff brand, which specializes in luxury handbags, accessories, and apparel. In September 2018, she established the Female Founder Collective, a network of women-led businesses that invests in women’s financial power and empowers female-owned businesses.

The designer is no stranger to Bravo, as she has been a guest judge on Project Runway throughout the years. Other reality TV appearances include E!’s So Cosmo and as one of the investors in Lifetime’s Project Runway: Fashion Startup.

Bravo recently announced that the entire cast of the RHONY reboot, including Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield, will return for the new season.

Season 14 of the series was up versus the prior season in the 18-49 demo, with the July 2023 premiere marking the most-watched episode for the series in three years.

RHONY is produced by Shed Media. Lisa Shannon, Lauren Volonakis, and Anne Swan serve as executive producers. Andy Cohen also executive produces. Eric Fuller and Alfonso Rosales co-executive produce.

