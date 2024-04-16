Latto Shoots Down Speculation Over Her Parents' Age Gap: 'My Parents Are 3 Years Apart' | lovebscott.com

Latto has come to the defense of her father after he received much criticism online because of the age gap between her parents.

via: Complex

Despite what people have theorized about the age difference between Latto’s mother and father, the Atlanta rapper has clarified that her parents are only three years apart.

Latto shrared images of her mother, Misti Pitts, on social media. One photo had Pitts at age 15, shortly after she gave birth to the rapper, the other picture of her was more recent and she was seen wearing a cropped tank and barely-there shorts. The newer photo prompted some lustful reactions from thirsty fans.

But others openly wondered about the age difference between Pitts and Latto’s father, Shayne Stephens. The couple often made appearances on the former Lifetime reality music competition, The Rap Game, which Latto ended up winning.

Latto shared a photo of her as an infant being held by her mother with a caption that said, “My mama 15yr old fast a** w me.” Her dad was 23 and her Mom was 15 at the time of conception. Wouldn’t that make her father a pedophile? Mhm thinks ? pic.twitter.com/cXG92Yr1az — You’s A Chop Ho (@romanbackk) April 15, 2024

Some falsely guessed that Stephens was 23 when Pitts was 15, which Latto immediately cleared up.

“My parents are 3 years apart lol,” she tweeted in response to someone asking her father’s age.

The ages of Latto’s parents came up back in 2022 in a since-deleted post, while the rapper was in a feud with Nicki Minaj. Latto took a swipe at Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, who was convicted for the rape of Jennifer Hough in 1994, who was 16-years-old at the time. Minaj responded with screenshots about the ages of Latto’s parents, which were incorrect.

All in all, Latto sharing a wholesome image of her mother turning into a internet-rumor-filled debate about pedophilia is exactly why we can’t have nice things.