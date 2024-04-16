Wendy Williams' Guardian Demands Her Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Return $112k 'Overpaid' Divorce Settlements | lovebscott.com

Wiliams’ ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, previously petitioned a court for settlement payments Williams agreed to make as a condition of their divorce.

Wendy Williams’ guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, is reportedly attempting to recoup $112,500 from the embattled talk show host’s ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, claiming he was overpaid in divorce settlements.

Hunter previously petitioned a court after he stopped receiving money that Williams agreed to pay him as a condition of their divorce. He said he hadn’t received severance payments since 2021.

As this outlet reported, Williams was placed under court-ordered guardianship in 2022, leaving Morrissey in charge of her finances.

In the court filing obtained by the U.S. Sun, Morrissey argued that per the marital settlement agreement, the severance payments were to end if Williams’ annual income dropped below a certain amount. She claimed that Williams’ income dipped significantly in October 2021 when she stopped hosting The Wendy Williams Show.

“She continued to pay Mr. Hunter. He says in his motion papers… that he was paid through January of 2022,” Morrissey wrote. “As a result, [Kevin] has been unjustly enriched by the receipt of $112,500 ($37,500 x 3 months) belonging to [Wendy].”

Williams’ guardian requested this money be returned to the media mogul and moved for a gag order to prevent Hunter from discussing the matter. She also urged his request to re-open the case in court gets dismissed, suggesting arbitration instead.

Hunter has requested that the payments resume, demanding Wendy’s financial records from their divorce to the present be released.

He was married to Williams from November 1999 to January 2020, and they had one child together.

Kevin Jr. is “now emancipated and is a full-time student at Barry University in Florida.”

“This is an emergent matter because I rely on the severance pay for my living expenses and having been without this income for twenty-three months has affected me greatly,” Hunter wrote.

“Therefore, I respectfully request that the Court require [Wendy] to immediately pay all severance payments which may be due and owing at the time of this Court’s Order,” he added.

