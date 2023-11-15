'Real Housewives of Potomac' Debuts with Best 7-Day Premiere Audience in 8 Years; 'Married to Medicine' and 'Real Housewives of Miami' Also Earn Ratings Highs

Bravo has been booming this week!

‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ and ‘The Real Housewives of Miami’ premiere week ratings are in and both franchises delivered some of their highest ratings in years.

‘The Real Housewives of Miami’ season 6 premiered November 1, drawing 1.4M viewers across all platforms in the first seven days. That includes 695,000 viewers among adults 18-49, the key entertainment demographic.

According to NBCUniversal, that’s up 124% in total viewers and 75% in the demo compared to the Season 5 premiere.

On Peacock, the Season 6 premiere was up 9% over the prior season in both total viewers and in the demo.

‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ debuted it’s 8th season on November 5, bringing in 2.1M total viewers in its first seven days — with about a million of those viewers coming from the 18-49 demo.

According to NBCU, that’s the show’s most-watched season premiere in eight years in terms of total viewers, up 15% from the Season 7 debut.

The RHOP Season 8 premiere was also up 20% among adults 18-49, marking the show’s best premiere demo audience in three years.

It’s also the most-watched RHOP episode ever on Peacock, ranking No. 6 against all next-day NBCU cable entertainment season premieres.

Not to be left out, ‘Married to Medicine’ — which followed ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac — brought in 1.6M total viewers within its first seven days across platforms. 723,000 of said viewers were adults 18-49.

That counts for a 28% total audience increase and a 35% increase in the demo compared to the Season 9 premiere, boosting the Season 10 debut to become the show’s most-watched season premiere in more than four years since Season 7 in 2019.

It’s also the most-watched ‘Married to Medicine’ episode ever on Peacock.

Congrats to everyone involved!