Ray J Shuts Down Wild Rumors About Wife-Swapping With T.I. And Tiny

In a recent discussion, Wack 100 made a controversial claim about rapper T.I. and his wife, Tiny Harris.

Ray J made an appearance on “Clubhouse”, where the R&B singer was grilled by Wack 100 over rumors that T.I. once wanted him to have sex with his wife Tiny.

“We know T.I. and Tiny be in some kind of lifestyle,” the controversial music manager said in the episode. He added, “They had charges brought up, I believe they beat those charges, but the rumor mill always circulates.”

Wack then asked Ray J, “Do you remember that conversation? He said, ‘I want you to hit my b***h’ […] You remember that, bro? ‘Let’s party. You hit my girl and I hit yours.’ ”

The “One Wish” hitmaker appeared to be not happy with the question. He hit back at Wack 100, “My momma managed Tiny and this is not okay. Wack, this is not appropriate. You gotta tone down the disrespect for women, for T.I., for Tiny.”

Prior to this, T.I. and Tiny were previously accused of sexual assault over a 2005 incident. A woman claimed in a lawsuit that the Atlanta rap icon and former Xscape singer met up with a woman at a nightclub in Los Angeles.

The said woman accused Tiny of tampering with one of her drinks and she eventually left the club with T.I. She added that she, alongside two other girls, ended up at a hotel room with the couple.

She alleged that T.I. penetrated her vagina with his toe even though she was against it. After she vomited in the bathroom, Tip allegedly asked her, “Are you alright? Looks like you in last place.

The case was eventually dismissed by a judge as T.I. and Tiny dubbed the lawsuit an extortion attempt.

