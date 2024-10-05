Ray J Calls Out Jaguar Wright for ‘Janky’ and Unproductive w/Piers Morgan [Video]

BY: Walker Published 13 hours ago

Ray J is making headlines again.

The singer has called out Jaguar Wright for appearing on Piers Morgan Uncensored — where she called out Diddy and Jay-Z — and for not doing an interview with him instead.

“You wanna keep taking these other ni**as money and not showing love to the community? That sh*t weak as f*ck,” he said in a video posted to Instagram. The R&B singer and TV producer then urged Wright to “hit him up,” so that he can pay her and “understand what the f*ck [she’s] talking about so we’ll know what’s the truth and what’s not.”

“You’re hitting all these other motherf**kers back that’s from all these other countries. Like you safe over there. You safe with me. Stop acting scary, Jaguar,” he continued. After taking a moment to calm his tone, Ray J apologized for cursing and asked her to “help [him] be a better person.”

In her interview with Piers Morgan, Wright mentioned Diddy’s arrest and expressed her disdain for Jay-Z.

“For four years, I’ve been screaming not just Diddy, but Diddy and JAY-Z are monsters, and the victim-making machine kept going on,” she began. When asked why she thinks Jay hasn’t spoken out about the Diddy debacle, she claimed, “Because that’s what he does. He starts little fires everywhere and forces everyone to carry water while he sneaks away without a response.”

She then urged Hov to speak out. “That changes now, Shawn. You must respond, you have no choice,” she said. “Harvey Weinstein, Jeffrey Epstein, Robert Kelly, Sean Combs have one person in common professionally and privately: Shawn Carter.”

Wright also brought up Beyoncé, alleging the global icon was allegedly aware of Diddy’s actions over the years. “I’ve talked to hundreds [of victims] that I deal with still myself. I have three victims right now who are willing to give testimonies about not only what Mr. Carter has done to them, but his wife as well,” she claimed.

“They’re a nasty little couple. They do nasty things. Keeping people against their will, putting people on planes while they’re unconscious. Just like Aaliyah got on that plane unconscious. There’s a lot of things that people don’t want to talk about, Piers… I’m just being honest.”

Wright was referring to the R&B singer’s tragic death in 2001.

