Rapper T.I. and His Wife Tiny Awarded $100k From Ex-Friend After Shutting Down Majority of Her Defamation Lawsuit

T.I. and Tiny sought nearly $165000 from an ex-friend who accused them of defamation and other acts that have since been tossed out.

via: Radar Online

Now, T.I. and Tiny’s former friend Sabrina Peterson was ordered to cough up a high 5-figure sum to the couple after they defeated most of the claims in her bombshell lawsuit.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a hearing was held this week on T.I. and Tiny’s motion seeking attorney fees from Sabrina.

Recently, T.I. and Tiny’s powerhouse lawyer Andrew Brettler, and his team convinced a higher court to reverse a decision made by the lower court that favored Sabrina.

The couple argued Sabrina should be on the hook for the $164k legal bill they racked up defending themselves in the case. The lawsuit is still alive but without most original claims.

Sabrina opposed the request for legal fees from T.I. and Tiny. She claimed the bill was excessive and there was a lack of evidence for certain hours billed.

At the recent hearing, the judge sided with T.I. and Tiny. He did not award the entire requested amount but awarded the couple $96,702.

“The Court finds that based on its experience with fee rates in the Los Angeles area and based on the representations set forth in the Brettler declaration, the fee rates requested by the Harris Defendants are reasonable,” the minute order read.

Sabrina was ordered to pay the amount within 90 days.

As we previously reported, in 2021, Sabrina sued T.I. and Tiny for defamation. She accused the two of ruining her reputation after she publicly accused the rapper and his wife of various forms of sexual and physical abuse.

She even claimed T.I. put a gun to her head and threatened to kill her after she got into an argument with his assistant. She said T.I. told her, “B—- I’ll kill you.”

After she publicly accused the duo of alleged abuse, Tiny took to Instagram to post a photo of Sabrina’s 8-year-old with her husband.

“Hold up …. So you want your abuser to train your son … now when did you say my husband assaulted you? Did you change your mind or change it back? What’s up wit you today Pooh? I’m confused. Stop harassing my family. You strange. Everybody know you been special. Please Get help,” she captioned the post.

In her lawsuit, Sabrina accused the two of causing her to be harassed online.

T.I. and Tiny denied all allegations of wrongdoing. The couple argued Sabrina’s reputation was already tarnished before they spoke out against her. Their lawyer described her as a,, “an adjudged liar, a convicted felon with a lengthy rap sheet for crimes involving dishonesty and violent assault, and has a reputation for being unscrupulous.”

The rapper argued any statements made were not defamatory but an opinion. The couple demanded the case be thrown out.