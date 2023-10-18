Nick Cannon Welcomes DDG ‘to The Baby Daddy Gang’ Amid Halle Bailey Pregnancy Speculation [Video]

Earlier this week, Halle Bailey fueled fan speculation that she’s pregnant in new photos with boyfriend DDG.

via: Page Six

Self-proclaimed “professional impregnator” Nick Cannon has a message for DDG.

The “Wild ‘N Out” host welcomed the 26-year-old “to the baby daddy gang” amid rumors the YouTuber is expecting a baby with girlfriend Halle Bailey.

“Daily Cannon Show” co-host Courtney Bledsoe brought up the speculation on Tuesday’s episode of the radio show, claiming Bailey is “definitely rocking a baby [bump]” in recent photos.

When Cannon, 43, expressed doubt, Abby De La Rosa pointed out that he has “had enough babies to know a pregnant belly.”

The “Masked Singer” host, who has welcomed 12 children with six different women, replied, “One thing I’ve learned [is] you never tell a woman she looks pregnant.”

Instead of commenting on Bailey’s figure on her Friday stroll with DDG in baggy clothes, he mentioned her “nice sweats,” “layer[ed]” outfit and alleged pregnancy “glow.”

Cannon also addressed the actress’ boyfriend.

“Shoutout DDG, welcome to the baby daddy gang,” Cannon said while clapping. “Now your name is BDDDG.”

The “Little Mermaid” star, 23, and DDG first sparked pregnancy rumors in August when Bailey appeared in the background of one of her partner’s livestreams, seemingly pregnant.

While the songwriter has yet to comment on gossip, she continued to fuel rumors by rocking a flowing orange dress that covered her stomach at the MTV Video Music Awards in September.

She and DDG began publicly dating in 2022 after they connected via Instagram DMs.

“I’ve been a fan of his for years,” Bailey gushed to Essence in August 2022. “I completely forgot about him.

“But then I saw that he was dropping music, and I really gravitated toward this one song,” she continued. “Coincidentally he messaged me—and the rest is history.”

The “Angel” singer confirmed at the time that she was “for sure” in love with the rapper.