Yung Joc Wouldn't Take $250k to Play at LGBTQ+ Show, Fears Men's 'Lustful Eyes' [Video]

Yung Joc ha? a history of talking about the LGBTQ+ community. Previously he spoke about how doesn’t understand why people feel the need to make a public announcement when it comes to their sexuality.

“My only question is why do people have to come out,” he said around the 1:50 mark. “I be like, ‘Damn, today is the day you want to come out? Why you want to come out?’ For me, I get a lot of tension when I have this conversation with people. I always ask what’s your sexuality got to do with what the fuck we got going on?

“Hey guy, if you wanna suck some penis, do that! That’s your fucking business… Why does everybody have to come out and be like, ‘Hey, I’m gay!”

Well now Joc apparently has problems taking the communities money.

According to TMZ, everyone has their price, and Yung Joc is being blunt about his … saying he wouldn’t perform for the LGBTQ+ community for even a quarter of a million dollars!!!

The rapper recently did an interview for VladTV, addressing something Boosie confessed to not too long ago — namely, turning down $250k for a show at an event that was exclusively for the LGBT crowd.

That, in and of itself, isn’t all that surprising … Boosie’s always worn his homophobia on his sleeve — and Joc is echoing that sentiment.

He says he, too, would refuse that payment if it meant he had to get onstage in front of gay men, specifically. You gotta watch how he says it, though … Joc admits being extremely uncomfortable with men gawking at him with “lustful eyes” as he raps lyrics to his hit, “It’s Goin’ Down.”

Joc stresses just how much $250k is … and how big it is to get paid that much cash in one sitting — and he does this to stress just how strongly he feels about this issue. As he says, he doesn’t seem to want to associate himself with that “lifestyle” on principle.

The bigger question is who wants Joc to perform at the Gay clubs?