Rap Legend Too $hort’s Brother Wayne Shaw Killed in Oakland Shooting

Wayne Shaw, the older brother of rapper Too $hort, was fatally shot in Oakland on Wednesday morning.

The shooting reportedly took place at 7 a.m. on the 1200 block of 49th Avenue near East 12th Street. The Oakland Police Department rushed to the scene after receiving reports of a shooting and getting alerts from the ShotSpotter system. They found Shaw suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

The attempted robbery took place at a marijuana-growing house that Shaw owned. He reportedly also slept at the warehouse. Per the Oakland Police Department’s initial investigation, they believe the robbers attempted to force entry into the warehouse with a vehicle. Shaw exited the building and was approached by the suspects, who allegedly shot him multiple times.

Their investigation also uncovered a “bullet-ridden” Honda Civic around the corner from Wayne Shaw’s marijuana-growing warehouse. The Honda was reportedly stolen, and the owner spoke to KTVU about the situation. “I’m honestly shocked,” he said. “I don’t know how to process that.”

Another local marijuana-growth house owner Tucky Blunts said he had to close his operation due to multiple burglary attempts recently. “We’re trying to conduct regular, normal business and have to protect it like we’re a bank,” he said.

Another unfortunate aspect of this robbery and death was the fact it took place not too far from Too $hort Way, which was renamed after the Bay Area rapper in 2022.

