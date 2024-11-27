BY: Kara Johnson Published 10 hours ago

The holiday season is a time for joy, reflection, and connection with loved ones. For many in the LGBTQIA+ community, however, traditional holiday celebrations may not feel all-inclusive or reflective of personal identities. This is where queer holiday traditions come into play. Creating your unique celebrations can enrich the holiday experience and foster a sense of belonging and community. By celebrating queer holiday traditions, you can make the season more meaningful for you and your chosen family. Here, we explore the benefits of establishing queer traditions and suggest a few you may consider adopting.

The Perks of Creating Queer Holiday Traditions

Establishing queer holiday traditions allows individuals and communities to create a sense of belonging and affirmation in ways that traditional celebrations might not provide. These unique traditions offer a nurturing space to express identities and celebrate diversity, enabling rich interpersonal connections among chosen families. They promote inclusion and acceptance, helping dismantle stigma while injecting fun and creativity into the season. When queer individuals gather, they share not just food or decorations but also love, laughter, stories, and memories that reflect their shared experiences, making the season feel more personal and expansive.

Queer Holiday Traditions to Adopt

Advertisement

1. Family Dinner

Gather your chosen family for a delightful potluck-style meal that defies the conventional family dinner model. Encourage each friend to bring a dish that has special significance to them — whether it’s a traditional recipe from their heritage or a quirky favorite from their childhood. Sharing these dishes will create an inviting atmosphere where everyone can share stories, memories, and laughter. You could even make it a themed night — like “Around the World” — to incorporate flavors and styles from various cultures!

2. Queer Ornament Exchange

Embrace the spirit of creativity with a queer ornament exchange. Each participant can craft their own ornaments or choose store-bought ones that reflect LGBTQIA+ themes — think rainbow colors, symbols of resilience, or personal mementos that resonate. On the night of the exchange, gather to share the stories behind each ornament and encourage everyone to decorate a designated tree or area with their new treasures. This creates a heartwarming visual representation of your shared experiences while establishing a lasting keepsake for future holidays.

Advertisement

3. Pride-Themed Holiday Cards

Ditch the standard holiday cards in favor of those that showcase queer pride. Encourage creativity by having friends design cards featuring rainbow colors, LGBTQIA+ symbols, or their unique artistic flair. Consider sending notes with empowering messages or inspirations for a fabulous New Year. By doing this, you spread joy and embrace your identity, make a statement, and foster connection through heartfelt communication.

4. Movie Marathon with a Twist

Elevate your holiday gathering by hosting a movie marathon celebrating queer stories. Curate a list that includes influential LGBTQIA+ films, from classic rom-coms to heartfelt documentaries and even holiday-themed queer films. Prepare themed snacks, cozy up with vibrant blankets, and create a delightful atmosphere. Consider inviting participants to share why they chose their specific films — this enriches the experience and gives insight into your friends’ connections to the material.

Advertisement

5. Liberation-themed Gift Giving

Pivot the focus of gift exchanges from commercial purchases to self-care and empowerment with liberation-themed gift giving. Instead of typical gifts, participants can bring items that represent personal empowerment, such as books by queer authors, handmade crafts, or local art. By emphasizing thoughtfulness rather than consumerism, you nurture deeper connections and add richness to the experience of giving and receiving.

6. Holiday Volunteer Work

Extend the spirit of giving beyond your group by volunteering within the LGBTQIA+ community or local charities. Spend a day at a food bank, support LGBTQIA+ youth organizations, or participate in a local shelter’s holiday initiatives. Bonding over shared service fosters gratitude and encourages reflection on community needs, making the holiday season more meaningful as you collectively contribute to a greater cause.

Advertisement

7. Themed Dance Party

Let loose and celebrate individuality by hosting a themed holiday dance party! Choose a theme that resonates with your group, whether a ’90s throwback, a glittery winter wonderland, or anything that allows for personal expression. Encourage everyone to dress up and express themselves freely, and curate a playlist that features empowering songs by queer artists to keep the energy high. Transform your space with festive decorations and lights to create a vibrant atmosphere—the idea is to dance, connect, and make fabulous memories together.

Embracing queer holiday traditions fosters a sense of belonging, acceptance, and joy during a season that’s often laden with expectations. By adopting these unique traditions, you’re not just celebrating; you’re making memories, affirming identities, and supporting your community. Consider starting new traditions that reflect the beauty of your diverse experiences and connections this holiday season.

What queer holiday traditions have you adopted in your chosen family? Let us know in the comments!

Advertisement