BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 4 hours ago

Do you know what the best part about the spooky season is? Horror movie marathons with your tribe or bae! From slashers to supernatural tales, must-watch horror films with LGBTQIA+ leads and characters will bring scares, laughs, and some much-needed queer representation to your Halloween season. With an increasing number of LGBTQIA+ characters in horror, this Halloween is the best time to check out these chilling stories that will make you scream.

Horror And Queer Culture

According to WUSSY Magazine, LGBTQIA+ characters have historically been villains or coded queer figures in older films, but today’s horror landscape is changing. Queer characters are no longer hiding in the shadows or playing token roles. They are front and center, as heroes, villains, or simply part of the group — without being reduced to stereotypes.

Furthermore, the horror genre’s embrace of LGBTQIA+ characters also makes sense when considering its themes. Horror often deals with identity, fear of the “other,” transformation, and the fight for survival — all things that resonate deeply with the LGBTQIA+ experience. From high school horror flicks to more intricate nightmares, queer representation is more visible than ever.

These must-watch horror films with LGBTQIA+ leads and characters show how inclusive and thrilling the genre has become.

1. “Scream VI” (2023)

The latest installment of the “Scream” franchise brings back fan-favorite Mindy Meeks-Martin, a queer horror aficionado who is unapologetically herself. Mindy, played by Jasmin Savoy Brown, shines as one of the film’s heroes, navigating the chaos while serving us lesbian representation in a slasher series that LGBTQIA+ audiences have long beloved.

2. “Freaky” (2020)

“Freaky” is a body-swap horror comedy with a queer twist. When a high school girl (Kathryn Newton) switches bodies with a middle-aged serial killer (Vince Vaughn), things get terrifyingly weird. With queer characters like Josh (Misha Osherovich), who shines as the comic relief and gay best friend, “Freaky” gives LGBTQIA+ audiences a character they can cheer for. Plus, it’s a fun and bloody ride, perfect for Halloween.

3. “They/Them” (2022)

“They/Them” is a slasher set at a conversion therapy camp, a premise that already brings a layer of real-world horror to the story. Kevin Bacon plays the head of the camp, but the real stars are the diverse group of LGBTQIA+ teens who fight back when the killing starts. The film balances horror with a message of resilience, making it a must-watch for those who want a thrilling and thoughtful film.

4. “The Blackening” (2022)

This horror-comedy brings a group of Black friends to a cabin in the woods, where they must play a deadly game to survive. While the film focuses on issues of race, it also includes queer representation with the character Dewayne (played by Dewayne Perkins), who is unapologetically Black and gay. “The Blackening” is sharp, funny, and a fresh take on slasher films that celebrate both Black and queer identities.

5. “Rift” (2017)

This Icelandic psychological horror film focuses on two men, Gunnar and Einar, who reconnect after a breakup in a remote cabin. As they navigate their unresolved emotions, something sinister lurks outside. “Rift“ is a haunting exploration of love, loss, and isolation, and its tension builds through eerie silences and unsettling moments. It’s a must-watch horror film with LGBTQIA+ leads and characters for those who prefer their scares a little more cerebral.

Halloween is all about embracing the creepy and the unexpected, and these films deliver both in spades. These five must-watch horror films with LGBTQIA+ leads and characters will satisfy your cravings for horror while spotlighting queer voices in the genre.

What are some of your go-to horror films with LGBTQIA+ leads and characters? Comment below!

