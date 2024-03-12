Neve Campbell Says She Is Back For New ‘Scream’ Movie | lovebscott.com

In a dramatic turn of events, Neve Campbell is returning to the world of Scream, the latest twist for a franchise that just several months ago appeared to be on the ropes.

via: Deadline

In an Instagram post today, Campbell said she’s been asked back and is happy to return to the pic, which for now is known only as Untitled Scream 7. She also announced that original Scream writer Kevin Williamson will be directing from a script penned by Guy Busick.

Busick (Scream 2022 and Scream VI) is taking over screenwriting reins from James Vanderbilt, producer Spyglass Media Group said today; Vanderbilt is currently on location directing Nuremberg. Vanderbilt will continue to produce Scream 7 alongside his Project X Entertainment partners William Sherak and Paul Neinstein. Radio Silence is executive producing.

The Scream project has been in the news in recent months after star Melissa Barrera was let go because of comments she made on social media about the conflict between Israel and Hamas. Jenna Ortega later left the project due to scheduling reasons, and it began to seem like a new Scream movie would not happened.

Campbell’s return will now get things in motion on the next installment. As of right now no date has been set for the next film.