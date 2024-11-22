BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 9 hours ago

Who doesn’t adore a love story? As you know, love stories in Hollywood have always been a spectacle, but there’s something magical about seeing Black queer love thrive on and off the screen. Representation matters, and when Black LGBTQIA+ couples share their love openly, it creates space for authentic stories to shine. These relationships inspire us, reminding everyone that love is limitless, bold, and deserving of the spotlight.

Black Queer Couples in Hollywood Are Going Steady

It’s not just a moment — it’s a movement! Black queer couples in Hollywood are living their best lives. While Hollywood romances often have obstacles, these couples prove that love can flourish when nurtured.

Furthermore, these love stories are not just personal wins but public triumphs. For decades, Hollywood often sidelined Black queer narratives, but these couples are shifting the spotlight and creating a new normal. They remind us that everyone deserves to see love that reflects their identity. With social media providing a more intimate view of their lives, these couples are changing the narrative, making Black queer love stories in Hollywood more visible and accessible.

Here are some of our favorite Black queer love stories in Hollywood.

1. Jason Bolden and Adair Curtis

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Bolden (@jasonbolden)

This dynamic duo isn’t just slaying in love — they’re building an empire. Jason Bolden, a celebrity stylist, and Adair Curtis, an interior designer, are stars in Netflix’s “Styling Hollywood,” giving fans a glimpse into their fabulous lives. Married since 2012, Jason and Adair embody balance, showing how love and business can thrive together. Their witty banter and undeniable chemistry make them a couple everyone loves to root for.

2. Greg Mathis Jr. and Elliott Cooper

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

Greg Mathis Jr. and Elliott Cooper’s love story unfolded publicly on “Mathis Family Matters,” and fans can’t get enough. Greg, the son of Judge Greg Mathis, uses his platform to champion LGBTQIA+ rights while sharing the joys of his relationship with Elliott. The two recently tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Mexico. Their openness about navigating love, family, and identity as a gay Black couple is refreshing and empowering.

3. Da Brat and Jessica Dupart

Rapper Da Brat and entrepreneur Jessica Dupart are the epitome of modern love. After going public with their relationship in 2020, they tied the knot in 2022 and welcomed their first child in 2023. From sharing sweet moments on Instagram to laughing their way through “Brat Loves Judy,” they are redefining love and family for a new generation.

4. Justice Smith and Nicholas L. Ashe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justice Smith (@standup4justice)

Actors Justice Smith and Nicholas L. Ashe are young love personified. Justice, known for roles in “Jurassic World“ and “The Get Down,“ first made headlines when he shared his love for Nicholas in a heartfelt Instagram post in 2020. Nicholas, best known for his “Queen Sugar” role, complements Justice with his thoughtful and passionate approach to life and love. Together, they’re a power couple in the making.

5. Queen Latifah and Eboni Nichols

Queen Latifah has long been a Hollywood icon, and her love story with Eboni Nichols adds another layer to her legacy. While the pair keeps much of their private life under wraps, reports suggest they’ve been together for over a decade. In 2019, they reportedly welcomed a son, solidifying their bond as a family. At the 2021 BET Awards, the “Just Wright” actress gave Eboni and their son an endearing shout-out. Though discreet, their enduring relationship speaks volumes about the strength of their love.

Black queer love stories in Hollywood show us that love, in all its forms, is powerful. Whether sharing a red carpet moment or simply living authentically, these couples bring joy and fairytale romance to fans everywhere. Here’s to more couples stepping into the spotlight, living their truths, and giving us love stories we can’t get enough of.

Which Black queer love stories are your favorite? Let’s chat in the comment section below!