Pop the Champagne! Greg Mathis Jr. Is Married to Elliott Cooper

BY: Jasmine Franklin

Published 2 hours ago

Greg Mathis Jr. Is Married! Ties The Knot In A Beautiful And Intimate Celebration Of Love
Credit: Instagram/gregmathisjr

Greg Mathis Jr. is married! The reality TV star tied the knot with his longtime partner, Elliott Cooper, in a beautiful and intimate destination wedding on Oct. 21. The two wedded at the stunning Waldorf Astoria in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, surrounded by just 15 close family members. With breathtaking ocean views and a warm, private atmosphere, the ceremony celebrated their journey together.

 

According to People magazine, the couple wanted their wedding to “feel like a family trip,” along with a chance just to spend time with their closest loved ones during a peaceful five-day getaway.

“Family is one thing with Greg and I that really solidified our relationship in the beginning,” Cooper explained to the publication. “Family is super important to me and us because we know that they love us and we love them without any hanging things. It’s not transactional. It’s just pure.”

A Look Into The Stunning Beach Wedding

 

Cabo was an easy choice for their wedding, as it holds sentimental value — it was the destination of their first trip together.

“It was a surprise birthday trip where I had family do a personal video for him,” Cooper said.

Furthermore, both men admitted they shared a love for the beach, ultimately providing the backdrop for their ceremony.

“We selected the actual resort because on our last family vacation, we went there for Christmas, and we had dinner at El Farallon, the restaurant at the hotel, and we were like, ‘This is where we want to get married,'” Mathis Jr. added in their exclusive interview with People magazine.

The wedding’s theme was casual yet elevated. The decor featured rich dark purple, navy blue, and Black tones with vibrant yellow accents. Another moment that made the wedding special was when both men’s dads — Judge Greg Mathis Sr. and Sergeant Calvin Cooper — officiated their wedding.

In addition to the small ceremony, the couple plans to follow up with a bigger celebration in Los Angeles next year. The Cabo wedding was a preview of the joy to come, but for Mathis Jr. and Cooper, it was the perfect way to honor the close-knit bonds that have shaped their lives.

Living In Their Truth

The “Mathis Family Matters” star, 35, and Cooper, 40, have been together for quite some time. Mathis Jr. shared that the two met on Valentine’s Day, and the romance blossomed quickly.

“Me and Elliott met on Valentine’s Day,” he told E! News. “Got a little drunk, went back to my place, and let’s just say we didn’t read the Bible.”

The two revealed their relationship to the world during an episode in 2022. Coming out and publicly discussing their relationship was a significant moment for Mathis Jr., who grew up in the public eye as the son of a famous TV judge.

With love at the core of their union and a bright future ahead, Greg Mathis Jr. and Elliott Cooper have much to celebrate — and it’s just the beginning.

Congratulations, lovebirds!

Which celebrity LGBTQIA+ couple do you believe will jump the broom next? Comment below!

