Judge Mathis & His Family Are Coming to Television with ‘Mathis Family Matters’ -- Premiering on E! This June [Video]

“Mathis Family Matters” follows Judge Mathis and his wife, Linda as two of their adult children move back to Los Angeles to all find their way and join the rest of the family. Judge Mathis has had great success helping others, but when it comes to his family, his opinions and being an “expert on everything” sometimes falls flat as he helps to guide his children through adulthood.

Linda, the matriarch of the family, has a fabulous quick wit personality and since this is the first time the family has been under one roof in long time, it’s her mission to keep everyone together through the ups and downs.

The firstborn, Jade is living life to the fullest on both coasts, as she decides if her dreams of being a full-time motivational speaker outweigh her career in law.

Camara can do no wrong in the eyes of the Judge, and with the nickname “Mother Mathis” she has started a family of her own along with her husband, Ryan and daughters Nora and Zara.

Camara is trying to manage it all as she works on balancing family life and her law career. Greg Jr. and his long-term boyfriend, Elliott are busy working on multiple real estate ventures, and as they take their relationship to the next level they struggle with sharing their true bond with the world.

The youngest, Amir is building his own production empire, and after a recent divorce he jumps right back into another serious relationship causing his siblings to intercedewith a love intervention.

The Mathis crew is ready to shake things up with fun, big laughs and family love at the core.