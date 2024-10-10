Judge Mathis Says Reconciliation With Estranged Wife Is on the Horizon [Video]

BY: Walker Published 8 hours ago

Television personality Judge Greg Mathis his giving an update on his marriage, after his wife Linda Reese filed for divorce on Aug. 22, with their separation starting on July 27 citing irreconcilable differences.

The pair’s four children Jade, 39, Camara, 36, Greg Jr., 35, and Amir, 34, are all adults, so the former couple does not need to figure out custody.

Linda applied for spousal support in the documents but it is unclear if the couple had a prenuptial agreement in place, as the pair got married after college and prior to Mathis’ Daytime Emmy Award-winning reality court show.

Speaking to TMZ, Judge Mathis told the outlet he’s on the road to a romantic reunion … confirming he and Linda have been doing well in recent weeks.

As he puts it … things are so much better now and he and Linda will “be reconciled shortly.”

The TV judge admits it’s taken time to make amends with Linda … sharing he’s made a point to stay home to be with her — after previously not making her a priority in his life.

He continues … “It’ll take a few more months for me to stay home. I haven’t left home since the time I got in trouble with her. I put off all my speaking engagements around the country, so, I’m home.”

Judge Mathis has made significant headway since we last caught up with him in August. At the time, JM vowed to win back Linda after she filed for divorce following 39 years of marriage.

The judge was understandably saddened by his separation … noting he was a cautionary tale for other men who may be neglecting their wives.

He also hit back at infidelity rumors, saying his split was solely rooted in his absence from home … which is why he’s prioritizing being under the same roof as Linda now.

via: TMZ