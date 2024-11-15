BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 12 hours ago

As we embrace this season, there’s no better time to update your playlist with fresh, bold new talent. These queer up-and-coming artists are giving us anthems to carry us over into the new year. This fall, we’ve got our eyes (and ears) on a vibrant mix of talent across the LGBTQIA+ spectrum.

Why Queer Up-and-Coming Artists Matter

There’s something refreshing about discovering new music, especially from artists who bring something unexpected to the scene. These queer up-and-coming artists happen to be creating some of the most exciting music out there right now. Each artist brings their own unique sound and style, making their work stand out in today’s mus ic. This season, why not explore some fresh and bold talent?

Here are the queer up-and-coming artists to watch this fall who are bringing their sounds and stories to the stage.

1. Bayli — IG: @baylimusic

New York-born Bayli is unapologetically herself, blending pop, R&B, and rock with an edge that defies categorization. Known for her sharp lyrics and magnetic voice, Bayli touches on queer love, personal growth, and the freedom to live boldly. Her music pulls listeners in with its authenticity, and her songs make you feel she’s speaking right to you.

2. Joy Oladokun — IG: @joyoladokun

For fans of storytelling and soul-stirring lyrics, Joy Oladokun should be on your radar. The Nigerian-American artist fuses folk, rock, and R&B in a familiar and groundbreaking way. Songs like “Smoke” and “I See America” bring vulnerability and strength. Joy’s music often speaks to resilience, mental health, and the power of self-acceptance, making her one of the most relatable queer artists of our time. Her authenticity makes her a standout among queer up-and-coming artists to watch this fall.

3. Cuee — IG:@cueemusic

Cuee is an unstoppable force from Chicago. He is a transgender rapper who brings high-energy beats and confident rhymes that tackle identity, transformation, and self-love themes. Cuee’s music, including tracks like “Chardonnay,” delivers infectious hooks and a refreshing sense of freedom. His lyrics are clever and personal, reflecting a self-assuredness that listeners can’t help but vibe with. Cuee is a rising star among queer up-and-coming artists to watch this fall, and he’ll keep you dancing through the season.

4. Nxdia — IG: @nxdiamusic

Nxdia’s alternative pop sound carries an otherworldly vibe. This Egyptian-British artist blends pop, electronic, and punk influences into haunting and empowering tracks. Nxdia’s lyrics explore self-discovery and belonging, connecting deeply with fans who have felt misunderstood or different. Songs like “Complex” and “Relapse” showcase their unique voice and genre-blending style. Nxdia’s music captures the magic and complexity of self-expression, making them one of the queer up-and-coming artists to watch this fall.

6. Alice Longyu Gao — IG: @alicealice916

Alice Longyu Gao brings a playful, avant-garde energy to the pop scene. Originally from China, Alice is known for pushing boundaries with her hyper-pop sound, blending electronic beats and quirky lyrics. Her single “Rich Bitch Juice” became an anthem filled with humor, empowerment, and sass. Alice’s music offers a rebellious escape, perfect for those craving something a little wild. Her originality and daring style earn her a spot among the must-hear queer up-and-coming artists to watch this fall.

These artists are shaping the sound of this season. Add them to your playlist, share their music, and join the celebration of these queer up-and-coming artists to watch this fall. This is their time to shine; we’re here for every beat, lyric, and story they offer.

Who are some of your queer up-and-coming artists you enjoy listening to? Comment below!