Quavo And Takeoff Explain Why They Split Up With Offset To Turn Migos Into A Two-Man Group [Video]

Migos fans received a blow today as Quavo and Takeoff, who have alternately gone by the name Unc & Phew, confirmed that the former trio is now a two-man band after Offset apparently departed earlier this year.

via: Rap-Up

However, the group has remained quiet on the topic…until now. During an interview with the “Big Facts” podcast, Quavo and Takeoff were asked about the trio’s future.

They acknowledged a fallout with Offset, but remain coy on what exactly drove them apart.

“I just feel like we want to see our career as a duo because we just came from a loyal family,” said Quavo. “We’re supposed to stick together, and sometimes shit don’t work out. It ain’t meant to be.”

Back in May, Migos sparked breakup rumors after they unfollowed each other on Instagram. They also canceled their performance at the Governors Ball in June, citing “circumstances out of our control.”

BREAKING: Quavo SLAMS THE DOOR on any possibility of The Migos reuniting! Do you think the Migos will ever get back together !!?? pic.twitter.com/VvtABdFRhV — Big Homies House (@BigHomiesHouse) October 4, 2022

Quavo said the issue is between the three Migos members. “We just stand on loyalty, we stand on real deal loyalty… This ain’t got nothing to do with no label, no paperwork, no QC, no nothing,” he added. “This got something to do with the three brothers and it is what it is. Right now we gon’ be the duo till time tell.”

Takeoff insisted that “family is always going to be family,” and seemed hopeful for a reunion. “We pray so only time will tell. We always family. Ain’t nothing gone change,” he said.

For now, Quavo and Takeoff are moving forward with their careers as a duo. On Friday, they will release their album Only Built for Infinity Links featuring Summer Walker, Gucci Mane, Young Thug, Gunna, NBA YoungBoy, and more.

Amid a legal battle with Quality Control, Offset is pursuing his solo career. His sophomore solo album drops Nov. 11 featuring the single “Code” with Moneybagg Yo.