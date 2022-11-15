'The Princess Diaries' Is Getting New Sequel at Disney, Anne Hathaway Doesn't Have a Deal to Return

‘The Princess Diaries’ is getting another chapter.

via THR:

Aadrita Mukerji is penning a script for a new installment for Disney, which sources say is a continuation of the Anne Hathaway-led series of films rather than a reboot.

Hathaway does not have a deal to return, according to sources, but she has publicly stated her support for a third installment, and the hope is she would return should the potential new film move forward beyond the script stage.

Hathaway starred in 2001’s The Princess Diaries as an American teenager who learns she is heir to the throne of the European kingdom of Genovia. Based on Meg Cabot’s novel, the film also starred Julie Andrews and become a box office hit, earning $165.3 million globally. Hathaway returned for 2004’s Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, which brought in $134.7 million globally. Late filmmaker Garry Marshall directed both installments, which remain pop culture touchstones.

Debra Martin Chase, who produced the first two Princess Diaries, is producing the new film. Melissa Stack, the screenwriter behind the Cameron Diaz comedy The Other Woman and the 2020 Disney+ feature Godmothered, is executive producing.

Screenwriter Mukerji comes from the world of television, where she has worked on Supergirl, Scorpion, Reacher and Quantum Leap.

There is no ‘Princess Diaries’ without Anne Hathaway, so they better find a way to bring her back!