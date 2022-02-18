President Biden Says He’s ‘Convinced’ Putin Has Decided to Invade Ukraine [Video]

Brace yourselves — we could soon have another global war on our hands.

Joe Biden says he’s now convinced that Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine.

via Complex:

“We have reason to believe the Russian forces are planning to and intend to attack Ukraine in the coming week, in the coming days,” Biden said Friday during a White House press conference. “We believe that they will target Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv, a city of 2.8 million innocent people. We’re calling out Russia’s plans loudly and repeatedly not because we want a conflict, but because we’re doing everything in our power to remove any reason that Russia may give to justify invading Ukraine and prevent them from moving.”

Over the past several weeks, Biden and U.S. officials said they were unsure whether Russia would move forward with the invasion; however, Biden said he was now certain of Putin’s intentions because of the U.S.’s “significant intelligence capability.”

“As of this moment I’m convinced he’s made the decision,” Biden said. “We have reason to believe that.”

We’re just relieved Trump isn’t in office for any of this.

Watch live as I give an update on our continued efforts to pursue deterrence and diplomacy – and an update on Russia’s buildup of military troops on the border of Ukraine. https://t.co/Xt6EQUNltF — President Biden (@POTUS) February 18, 2022