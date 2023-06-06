Pelicans' Zion Williamson, Girlfriend Ahkeema Announce They're Expecting a Baby Girl [Photos + Video]

New Orleans Pelicans superstar Zion Williamson is set to embark on a new chapter of his life.

via: 4WWL

The couple made the announcement in a YouTube video and on Instagram.

Williamson shares a message for his daughter at the beginning of the video, saying, “You gone see this at some point. I don’t know what the future holds, but mommy and daddy love you. If you don’t know anything else, mommy and daddy love you.”

Last season Williamson averaged 26 points, 7 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per games. But due to his injury, he has only played in 29 games.

Congrats and happy early Father’s Day, Zion!