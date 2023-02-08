Patti LaBelle On Dating At 78: “I’m Too Good To Be Solo” [Video]

The legendary Patti LaBelle makes an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” airing Wednesday, February 8.

via: Vibe

On Wednesday’s (Feb. 8) episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, the “If Only You Knew” singer told Hudson, “I think in life I need to find happiness for myself, other than what I had back in the day with him, which was wonderful. But I’m too good to be solo.”

She was previously married to her former manager, Armstead Edwards, for 32 years. The couple amicably divorced in 2003.

After explaining dating apps to LaBelle, she revealed that she already has someone on her radar. “I do have a nice person in mind. I really do.” However, she is remaining tight-lipped about who. “That’s my personal business,” she quipped.

Back in 2021, though, the Godmother of Soul was singing a different tune, dating-wise. She told PEOPLE, “I’m just living my life like it’s platinum. I live alone with my dog, Mr. Cuddles, and I’m looking for love from everybody. I am.”

Later, LaBelle spoke on her future biopic and despite tossing around a few names, she is unsure of who would portray her. “You already did Aretha, so you can’t do me,” joked the singer to the EGOT actress. “I mean I love Fantasia. I love Ledisi and I love ’em all, but I have no clue who would play Patti LaBelle. They sure can sing,” she continued.

The doting grandmother also teased how she told Fantasia she kicks off her shoes too soon into performances, but Hudson feels she’s the solid choice.

See the full snippet from the conversation below.