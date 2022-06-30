Paris Hilton Opens Up About Attending Britney Spears' Wedding over DJing for President Joe Biden [Video]

Paris Hilton is opening up about her decision to choose Britney over Biden.

via People:

The This is Paris podcast host, 41, stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday evening, where she opened up to guest-host Chelsea Handlerabout attending Britney Spears‘ wedding to Sam Asghari, and how it was a can’t-miss event.

After Handler, 47, asked Hilton about a “conflict” that involved Spears’ wedding day, the star explained that President Joe Biden had asked her to DJ the Summit of Americas dinner, which she turned down to instead be by her friend’s side.

“It was the same night of Britney’s wedding, and I was like, ‘No, I’m not going to miss that,’ ” Hilton said. “And they were like, ‘We can send a helicopter, [you can] fly back and forth,’ and I’m like, ‘I’m not going to be the one, like, landing in and out of Britney’s wedding in a helicopter.’ C’mon!”

“So, I had to cancel on the president. Sorry!” she continued, later adding, “It’s Britney, bitch!” when asked by Handler if she explained that it was an “emergency” that Spears, 40, was getting married.

Hilton and Spears have been friends since their days as young stars in the spotlight in the early 2000s.

The “Stars Are Blind” singer previously teased that she had skipped out on President Biden’s offer during a mini-episode of her This Is Paris podcast recorded shortly after she returned from the intimate wedding ceremony at Spears’ home earlier this month.

“Hey everyone. I just got home, and I was on my Twitter and saw there were tons of messages since I got photographed going into an event tonight. [I was] keeping it top-secret all week,” Hilton began.

“I did not tell anyone,” she continued, referring to her “whole team” of makeup and hair artists, wardrobe stylists, and a driver about the event — which she attended along with her husband Carter Reum, mom Kathy Hilton, and A-listers including Madonna, Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore.

“I was actually asked to DJ for the president and all of the other presidents from around the world for the dinner, but this was more important to me,” Hilton continued. “I’m not gonna go into any details because it was the princess bride’s night, and that’s her story to tell. But all I can say is I am just so incredibly happy for her.”

Watch Paris speak on it below.