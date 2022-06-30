Randall Emmett Allegedly Offered Women Movie Roles in Exchange for Sex

Randall Emmett allegedly had a history of offering actresses work in exchange for sex, according to a new report published by the Los Angeles Times.

via Page Six:

However, the movie producer denies all allegations in the article, telling Page Six via his spokeswoman, Sallie Hofmeister, “This stems from one allegation dating back from 2012 that Randall denies.”

The movie producer also blames his ex-fiancée, “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent, and her alleged “smear campaign.”

“These allegations are false and part of a now-familiar smear campaign orchestrated by Randall’s ex-fiancée to sway their custody dispute,” Hofmeister tells us.

“Lala Kent has lied and manipulated others in her desperate attempt to win full custody of her daughter, keep her name in the press and remain relevant in reality television.”

Kent’s rep declined to comment. However, a source tells Page Six, “This piece was clearly [done with] many, many sources over many, many months of reporting by the LA Times. Lala was a small part of this whole story. The article is really focused on Randall’s shady business practices for the last 10 years-plus.”

As our insider says, the LA Times claims it published the piece based off hundreds of court filings, internal company records and interviews with dozens of former associates who corroborated that the Emmett, 51, faces a mountain of debt, lawsuits and abuse allegations.

One woman, represented by powerhouse attorney Gloria Allred, claimed in a letter obtained by the newspaper that Emmett once told her when she was just 23 “that to receive acting work from [him], she would have to perform sexual favors.”

The aspiring actress chose to remain anonymous for fear of retribution.

We believe the actress. Randall always gave us creep vibes.