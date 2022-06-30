Lil Duval Gets Called Out for Homophobic Remarks About ‘P-Valley’ by Show’s Co-Executive Producer Patrik-Ian Polk [Photos]

There are plenty of shows that exist on various networks to entertain just about anybody, but Lil Duval took a moment to highlight why he has an issue with P-Valley. The hit STARZ series is centered around a Mississippi strip club and from its inception, it was a fan favorite. However, Duval hit a snag when he saw a scene that rubbed him the wrong way, so he took to Twitter to express his thoughts.

On Wednesday, Duval—who back in 2017 was called out over transphobic comments he made on The Breakfast Club—seemingly referenced the show’s most recent episode “Demethrius,” the writers of which included Polk.

At one point in the episode, and this does indeed qualify as a SPOILER if you’re not caught up on the show, characters Lil Murda and Big Teak are seen having sex. The scene has spurred much discussion, including for—in the words of Vulture’s Ile-Ife Okantah—showing “safe, realistic sex between two men.”

Duval, however, was among those who shared homophobic commentary on the episode.

“Yea p valley lost me,” Duval said. “They need a super gay advisory on movies like they got for everything else. Cuz That’s a lot to see if u not use to it.”

Yea p valley lost me. They need a super gay advisory on movies like they got for everything else. Cuz That’s a lot to see if u not use to it — lil duval (@lilduval) June 29, 2022

Duval was quickly called out, including with suggestions that—following his logic—films and TV episodes should also carry a “super straight advisory” when depicting hetero couples.

In his own direct response shared later the same day, Polk advised Duval to simply “watching something else.” Per Polk, “the gay ain’t goin’ nowhere.”

As a writer and producer of P Valley, specifically a writer of this episode, I encourage you to step away from Chucalissa. This show is not for you. Go watch something else. Cuz the gay ain’t goin’ nowhere. #pvalley https://t.co/1Wwx1kHEdA — Patrik-Ian Polk (@PatrikIanPolk) June 29, 2022

Adding to that, Polk also questioned why someone would “feel the need” to share “homophobic nonsense” like this. “We don’t care!” he said.

I’m kidding, of course. In all seriousness, if you find the show too uncomfortable to watch, you’re welcome to change the channel and watch something else. But why feel the need to come online and spew your homophobic nonsense? We don’t care! #PValley https://t.co/MwU7vGhpT0 — Patrik-Ian Polk (@PatrikIanPolk) June 29, 2022

Speaking more generally amid subsequent tweets, Polk pointed out how “straight” men making such remarks should instead be looking inward, as their own issues have “nothing to do with us or [P-Valley].”

Me too! I produced the show, and I be missing all these dicks! I have to go back & rewatch lol. I guess I’m just desensitized to the site of penis ?? #pvalley https://t.co/EMQGqU32tK — Patrik-Ian Polk (@PatrikIanPolk) June 29, 2022

It’s like people who felt the need to come online and tell us how ‘underwhelmed’ they were by @Beyonce’s new song. To each their own, you don’t like it – don’t listen to it. Why come online and try to rain on our Black Parade? #breakmysoul #PValley ? ? ? — Patrik-Ian Polk (@PatrikIanPolk) June 29, 2022

The reality is: a lot of these “straight”men are triggered by these gay love scenes. Watching them brings up questions they have about their own sexuality. That ain’t got nothing to do with us or #PValley. Do the work; look inward! — Patrik-Ian Polk (@PatrikIanPolk) June 29, 2022

This is why it’s important to see these gay black love scenes on television. So when idiots come online criticizing the fact that the scenes exist, we have a problem. And it’s time to gay-regulate. PERIODT. https://t.co/zAaCtTv0av — Patrik-Ian Polk (@PatrikIanPolk) June 30, 2022

P-Valley’s next episode debuts on Starz this coming Sunday.