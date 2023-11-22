Padma Lakshmi and Black-ish Creator Kenya Barris Are 'Getting to Know Each Other': Source

New couple alert.

via: People

Padma Lakshmi and black-ish creator Kenya Barris are in the early stages of dating.

Lakshmi, 53, and Barris, 49, first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted holding hands walking across a street in New York City on Sunday, as seen in pictures obtained by the Daily Mail.

“They met through work. They are developing something together and are getting to know each other,” a source tells PEOPLE.

“It’s very new,” they added.

Per the Daily Mail, the former Top Chef host and the Hollywood writer appeared to release each other’s hands once they reached the other side of the street, but remained close on their walk.

Lakshmi wore a cream-colored sweater paired with dark jeans and a coral scarf for the outing. Meanwile, Barris opted for an orange puffer jacket, a blue shirt and camouflage cargo pants.

Lakshmi was previously married to author Salman Rushdie from 2004-2007. She was also previously linked to Adam Dell, with whom she shares 13-year-old daughter Krishna Thea.

Barris, who created hit shows Mixed-ish and Grown-ish in addition to writing movies like Girls Trip, filed for divorce from his wife Dr. Rania “Rainbow” Barris in 2022 after more than 20 years of marriage. Together they share six children.

In 2021, the Taste the Nation host told Andy Cohen that she was single during an interview on Watch What Happens Live. The news came after she was connected to poet Terrance Hayes.

In June, Lakshmi made a major career move when she announced she was exiting Top Chef after 17 years as a host and judge.