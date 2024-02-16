'Outer Banks' Star Austin North Speaks Out After Allegedly Attacking Vegas Hospital Employees | lovebscott.com

“Outer Banks” star Austin North was arrested for allegedly attacking employees at the UMC Hospital in Las Vegas.

via: EW

TMZ reported that on Tuesday night the actor allegedly was arrested and booked for gross misdemeanor battery after “throwing fists and shoving” a couple of nurses and a phlebotomist at the UMC Hospital in Las Vegas. EW has reached out to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and North’s representatives for comment.

The actor himself took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday to address the alleged incident. “I am deeply upset by the events that took place in Las Vegas this past week,” he wrote in his statement. “My friend drove me to the hospital because I thought I was having a heart attack. Several tests were taken, including blood, which came back negative for any drugs or alcohol in my system.”

He continued, “I have very little memory of the events that day at the hospital. I have the utmost respect for healthcare workers and hospital staff. I have battled anxiety on and off for years and this was the most extreme panic attack I’ve ever had. Going forward, I hope to shed light on this debilitating disorder and send hope to those who have also struggled.”

It’s unclear if the incident will affect production on season 4 of Outer Banks, which is currently underway. Reps for Netflix did not immediately return a request for comment.

North plays the king of the younger “Kooks,” Topper Thornton, on the hit show, which follows a group of teenagers known as “the Pogues” who hunt for a legendary treasure linked to the disappearance of one of their fathers.