Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign to Headline Rolling Loud on Newly Added Date | lovebscott.com

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign revealed that they will be headlining Rolling Loud California 2024.

via: Variety

Under the pseudonym ¥$, West and Ty appear as the only artists on the newly added fourth date for the California festival in Inglewood from March 14 to 17. West preemptively announced his placement in the festival via Instagram writing “Vultures Coming to Rolling Loud,” which prompted the company to follow with their official reveal.

After announcing the addition, Rolling Loud answered a series of questions on X (formerly Twitter) and revealed the fourth date would be kind of like “a half day” with performances from West, Ty and unannounced surprise guests.

YE + TY DOLLA $IGN and some surprise guests ??? https://t.co/IhCpeCBEbw — Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) February 15, 2024

VULTURES HEADLINING NEW THURSDAY NIGHT @kanyewest @tydollasign ?? ALL 3-DAY TICKET HOLDERS WILL RECEIVE AN EMAIL TO RSVP TO THURSDAY FOR FREE. SINGLE-DAY TICKET HOLDERS WILL RECEIVE AN EMAIL TOMORROW WITH A SPECIAL LINK TO UPGRADE. ? https://t.co/HKQS5vkrgO pic.twitter.com/h0KokxWEgo — Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) February 15, 2024

Shortly after releasing “Vultures 1,” West’s collaborative album with Ty, the team has been met with attempts to keep the project off of streaming services.

According to FUGA, which is listed as the distribution service in YouTube’s metadata for the album, West uploaded the album to DSPs on Saturday through its automated process after the company had previously declined to distribute the record. Now, as first reported by Billboard, FUGA claims to be working directly with streaming platforms to remove the album from their respective databases. So far, it has been removed from the iTunes store and Apple Music.

Other headliners for Rolling Loud include Future with Metro Boomin, Nicki Minaj, and Post Malone. The lineup features a large slate of artists including Rae Sremmurd, Big Sean, Summer Walker, Bryson Tiller, Chief Keef, NLE Choppa, Sexyy Red, Flo Milli, Kaliii, Luh Tyler, Veeze, DD Osama, BigXThaPlug, BLP Kosher, Maiya The Don and many more.

In addition to a joint performance from YG and Tyga, Rolling Loud California will also feature a collective of Mexican artists, with Fuerza Regida, Natanael Cano, Junior H and Chino Pacas scheduled to perform. DJ Scheme, DJ Five Venoms and DJ Stevie J will be on hand to provide sounds for attendees.