Zendaya Goes Full Fashion Robot in Metal Mugler Couture at ‘Dune: Part Two’ London Premiere | lovebscott.com

Zendaya wore a silver suit of armor for the “Dune: Part Two” world premiere in London on Thursday night.

via: Page Six

The actress, 27, who plays Chani — love interest and partner in the galaxies to Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) in the otherworldly movie franchise — sent fans into a frenzy with the archival fashion look, which features clear panels around the chest, abs, behind, legs and arms.

She completed the truly jaw-dropping silver look with an equally impressive Bulgari necklace studded with a slew of sapphires and diamonds, including a bright blue center stone that clocks in at a whopping 28 carats alone.

The “Euphoria” star kept her makeup simple and clean, slicking back her hair into a bun to keep the focus on her C-3PO-worthy couture, which she obtained with help of her A-list stylist Law Roach.

On social media, fans drew parallels to one of Beyoncé’s most memorable “Renaissance” tour looks — a similar cyborg suit designed by current Mugler creative director Casey Cadwallader and inspired by the original archival outfit — and a remix of Queen Bey’s “Break My Soul” could even be heard through speakers as Zendaya arrived at the premiere.

them playing beyoncé as soon as zendaya arrives is so real pic.twitter.com/ZVc2MVnaBR — mads (@cherrydayas) February 15, 2024

Though she made a huge splash with her statement-making look, the animatronic look was short-lived as the Emmy winner slipped into a simple black gown shortly after her appearance.

She looked sultry in a slinky Mugler gown, which she accessorized with vintage Bulgari jewelry from from Joseph Saidian and Sons, including a pair of diamond snowflake-shaped stud earrings and a $110,000 10.64-carat emerald ring surrounded by diamonds.

she’s having a serving contest with herself pic.twitter.com/krAdjmAFBB — mads (@cherrydayas) February 15, 2024