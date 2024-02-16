Zendaya Goes Full Fashion Robot in Metal Mugler Couture at ‘Dune: Part Two’ London Premiere | lovebscott.com

Zendaya Goes Full Fashion Robot in Metal Mugler Couture at ‘Dune: Part Two’ London Premiere

Zendaya wore a silver suit of armor for the “Dune: Part Two” world premiere in London on Thursday night.

via: Page Six

The actress, 27, who plays Chani — love interest and partner in the galaxies to Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) in the otherworldly movie franchise — sent fans into a frenzy with the archival fashion look, which features clear panels around the chest, abs, behind, legs and arms.

She completed the truly jaw-dropping silver look with an equally impressive Bulgari necklace studded with a slew of sapphires and diamonds, including a bright blue center stone that clocks in at a whopping 28 carats alone.

The “Euphoria” star kept her makeup simple and clean, slicking back her hair into a bun to keep the focus on her C-3PO-worthy couture, which she obtained with help of her A-list stylist Law Roach.

On social media, fans drew parallels to one of Beyoncé’s most memorable “Renaissance” tour looks — a similar cyborg suit designed by current Mugler creative director Casey Cadwallader and inspired by the original archival outfit — and a remix of Queen Bey’s “Break My Soul” could even be heard through speakers as Zendaya arrived at the premiere.

Though she made a huge splash with her statement-making look, the animatronic look was short-lived as the Emmy winner slipped into a simple black gown shortly after her appearance.

She looked sultry in a slinky Mugler gown, which she accessorized with vintage Bulgari jewelry from from Joseph Saidian and Sons, including a pair of diamond snowflake-shaped stud earrings and a $110,000 10.64-carat emerald ring surrounded by diamonds.

Share This Post
ByWalker
Updated on