‘And Just Like That…’ Adds Rosie O’Donnell To Season 3 Cast | lovebscott.com

Rosie O’Donnell (A League of Their Own) has joined the cast of And Just Like That… for Season 3, she revealed in a new Instagram post.

The note shows a photo of her script from the show’s premiere titled “Outlook Good” and the name of her character, Mary. Episode 301 will be written and directed by Michael Patrick King. Sarah Jessica Parker’s character is Carrie, so hopefully Carrie and Mary will be sharing lots of screen time.

Parker, as well as other cast members like Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Evan Handler, Mario Cantone, Sarita Choudhury and Katerina Tannenbaum shared photos from the first day of production on social media.

Season 3 will not see the return of at least two actors. Karen Pittman stepped away from the series where she played Nya Wallace for two seasons, leaving things up in the air with the hot chef, played by Gary Dourdan, as Deadline revealed exclusively in March. Her departure was due to scheduling as she continues to work on Apple’s The Morning Show and Netflix’s Forever.

Sara Ramirez has concluded their time on the show in the role of Che Diaz, as well. By the end of Season 2, Che and Miranda (Nixon) had split for good and both had moved on to explore new relationships. A source close to production shared that Che’s story had come to a natural end.

In the Season 2 finale, Kim Cattrall made a cameo appearance as Samantha Jones. It is as yet unknown if there are plans for her to return.

The big open-ended storyline from the finale is Carrie and Aidan’s (John Corbett) big split—again!—at least for now. Aidan had been traveling back and forth from his home in Virginia to spend time with Carrie in New York City but things weren’t working out on that front. Aidan, now a divorced father of three, realized his family needed him closer as none of his sons had reached the age of 18. He asked her to wait for him but that will require years and a lot of patience. After everything with Mr. Big, surely she could wait a wee bit longer? Whether or not Corbett will appear in Season 3 in some way is not known.

via: Deadline