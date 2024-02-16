Fani Willis Takes The Stand: Fulton County DA Gives Fiery Testimony During Questioning Over Romance With Prosecutor Nathan Wade | lovebscott.com

In a surprise turn, a defiant Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis took the stand Thursday in her misconduct hearing after a former friend disputed the timeline of her relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade.

via: Radar Online

On the stand, Willis accused defense attorney Ashleigh Merchant of lying about the details of her relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade, who was responsible for investigating the ex-president and co-defendants, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Earlier today, Wade took the stand in the matter. He claimed his relationship with Willis did not start until AFTER he was hired as special prosecutor.

Merchant represents Mike Roman, who is a co-defendant in Trump’s criminal case in Georgia. Trump and his co-defendants are attempting to make the case Willis hired Wade when they were in a relationship and that she acted improperly.

In court, both Willis and Wade denied the claims.

In court, Willis sparred with Merchant over the details of her relationship with Wade. At one point, Willis told the defense attorney the claims she was making were “highly offensive.”

“And it’s highly offensive when they say that you slept with somebody the first day you met with them. And I take exception to that,” Willis added.

During questioning, Merchant asked Willis, “During the time period that you were dating. Would your security team ever take you two together anywhere?”

“No, never. If there was a lunch that occurred that I just described if there was a meal that I. That I just described. Anything outside of that. And it needs to be very clear. Not often. Once. Twice. Because I want to be, over inclusive. I’m saying once or twice. I’m not certain that it happened, but I’d rather be over inclusive with you,” Willis said.

“So your office objected to us getting Delta records for flights that you may have taken on this journey,” Merchant asked in reference to a question about Willis and Wade taking a vacation

together.

“Well, I object to you getting records. You’ve been intrusive into people’s personal lives,” Willis said.

Willis added, “You’re confused. You think I’m on trial. These people are on trial for trying to steal an election in 2020. I’m not on trial! No matter how hard you try to put me on trial.”