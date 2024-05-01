Here We Go Again: Mo'Nique Rehashes Feud With 'Raggedy B----' Oprah Winfrey, Roasts 'Simple-Minded' TV Mogul During Comedy Set | lovebscott.com

Mo’Nique reignited her public feud with Oprah Winfrey by roasting the TV mogul during a recent comedy performance.

The comedian, 56, took the mic while touring with Katt Williams and expressed her “love” for Winfrey, 70, while simultaneously hurling insults at her.

“I love that black raggedy b—-. I love that black simple-minded motherf—–,” Mo’Nique said to the audience, per a video obtained by TMZ. “I love Oprah Winfrey’s black a– and we just need to bring her back to black.”

She also encouraged the crowd to chant “F— you Oprah,” and announced that she was “too motherf—— old to be scared of this b—-.”

“I’m too old to be intimidated by this b—-,” she continued. “I’m too old to hold the motherf—— truth.”

The Parkers actress then singled out an audience member who admitted he was a fan of Winfrey’s, and Mo’Nique told him, “OK, well I’m not apologizing for a motherf—— thing I say.”

She went on to say that the fan should have intercourse with Winfrey to bring her “back to black.”

Mo’Nique also suggested the media personality’s close relationship with Gayle King was more than just a friendship.

Their 15 years of bad blood began when Mo’Nique claimed that Oprah and Tyler Perry “blackballed” her for declining press events for their 2009 movie, Precious.

In February, Monique appeared on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, where the Oscar-winning star went on a scathing rant about Winfrey, Perry, and others in the entertainment industry.

During the conversation, she claimed that Winfrey and Perry sabotaged her career, insisting they contributed to her professional downfall.

She accused Winfrey of “overstepping” boundaries and regularly getting in the way of her personal affairs, claiming the talk show host and producer allowed her estranged family members to trash her on air.

“You betrayed me, sister,” she declared, adding, “Family is sacred, and we don’t cross the line with family.”

The comedian-turned-actress also claimed to have audio evidence of Perry confessing to her career sabotage, but did not play the alleged recording on the show.

Perry has repeatedly denied her accusations.

Mo’Nique also took the opportunity to go after Oprah after Taraji P. Henson alleged “poor set conditions” during filming of the 2023 remake of the The Color Purple.

“Everything was, ‘Didn’t I champion for y’all?’ I was like, ‘Stop it. You didn’t champion for those Black women, for our sisters. What [she] did was, ‘We can treat them like we always treat them, who gon’ check me boo? I’m Oprah Winfrey,'” Mo’Nigue told James R. Sanders from The Root in January.

“Oprah got caught. That’s what happened.”

via: RadarOnline