Omarion Reacts To Lil Fizz Apologizing On Stage At Millennium Tour [Video]

Omarion believes Lil Fizz’s apology to him during the first stop of the “Millennium Tour” was the right thing to do.

via: Hot97

Omarion shared his reaction to Lil Fizz apologizing for dating the mother of his children and his ex-fiancée, Apryl Jones.

We previously reported that Fizz and his other B2K bandmates, joined Omarion on stage during the Millennium Tour. While on stage, Fizz says, “I don’t think it would be right if I didn’t take this moment, bro, to publicly apologize to yo.”

He continued, “I did some f*cked up shit to my brother and I’m not proud of it, man. So I want to say here humbly and sincerely apologize to you for any type of dysfunction I caused between you and your family,” he said.

Following the apology, the two hugged it out on stage and the show went on.

TMZ caught up with Omarion after the show, and asked his thoughts about the apology. He says that the apology wasn’t expected but was “appropriate.”

Take a look at his response below.

Fizz and Apryl eventually called it quits last year to focus on their children from previous relationships.