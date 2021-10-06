Kelis’ Husband Reveals He Has Stage 4 Stomach Cancer [Photo + Video]

Kelis’ husband Mike Mora says his Stage 4 stomach cancer was diagnosed “just in time.”

via: Revolt

In a series of Instagram posts, Mora, who has been married to the “Milkshake” singer since 2014, shared his experience since finding out he had the sickness a year ago. Shortly after moving to the farm with his family, he said he noticed something was wrong and began to feel pains in his stomach. The photographer began to lose his appetite and started feeling back pain.

After seeing several specialists, he was diagnosed with gastric adenocarcinoma and the disease had progressed to the lymph nodes in his back.

“This picture was taken as I was being transferred to the oncology section of UCLA Santa Monica from nearby Ronald Reagan hospital,” Mora captioned an Instagram post. “This gentleman, Latin brotha, saw how weak I was. He looked back at me before leaving my room and said, ‘I’ve seen people make it out of the craziest situations, be strong brotha, you got this.’ I’ll never forget his face….”

The photographer also stated that last year, the doctors told him he only had 18 months to live. In a follow-up post, Mora explained that he was sharing his story to his followers so they can see how “it’s possible to make it through.”

“You always see people post about how life is too short,” he wrote. “How you should reach out to those you love no matter where life has taken you. It is the truth. Don’t take your time here, your time with friends, family, for granted. Shit can be over just like that!”

Since sharing his story, Mora has received an outpouring of love from people on social media. On Wednesday (Oct. 6), he thanked everyone for their words of encouragement and said it’s making him stronger.

The REVOLT team is sending our thoughts and prayers to Kelis and Mora as they battle this illness. Check out his posts below.

Sending positive and healing energy to Mike.