Ray J and Princes Love Are Getting a Divorce -- For the Third Time

Ray J. has filed for divorce from Princess Love.

This will be the third divorce filing between them.

Despite being in the hospital, the singer-turned-reality-star filed divorce docs on Wednesday in Los Angeles. Princess first filed for divorce back in 2020, but they called it off. Then, after spending the majority of the quarantine together Ray filed again.

They since tried to reconcile and move to Florida, but clearly that didn’t work.

Ray J and Princess have two kids together, Melody and Epik.

We’re always going to root for love, but at this point we’re sick of their sh*t.