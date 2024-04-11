It’s Official: Kenya Moore to Return to ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ for Season 16 Reboot [Exclusive] | lovebscott.com

Kenya Moore has more in store for ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta.’

We can confirm that former Miss USA will officially be returning to ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ for the upcoming 16th season.

Kenya joins the previously-announced Porsha Williams as one of the only two peaches from previous seasons officially set to come back — for now.

If you recall, lovebscott.com was first to report ‘RHOA’ producers were seeking to reboot the cast with a batch of fresh peaches for season 16.

Kandi Burruss was initially expected to stick around and anchor the new cast, but her unplanned departure took everyone — including the network and production — by surprise.

Casting for the new ladies has been well underway for months with production coming to the conclusion that fans would respond better to a ‘RHOM’-style reboot with a few familiar faces instead of a full ‘RHONY’-style overhaul.

While we hear the official cast hasn’t been solidified, we expect to know which new ladies will be getting peaches in the coming weeks.