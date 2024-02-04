Kandi Burruss Announces She's Leaving 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' After 14 Seasons [Video]

Kandi Burrus says she’s not coming back to ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ after 14 seasons on the show.

via Variety:

“I’m not really keeping up right now,” she said, when asked about the show. “I’m not keeping up. I already said it, so I’ll tell you. I decided I’m not coming back this year. It’s been 14 seasons, and they allowed us to sit around for a little too long, but during that time I had started working on a lot of other things, and I got some nice big projects coming soon, so I’m super excited about those things.

“But it’s not just that,” she continued. “It’s just like, you know, after you really have time to think, and a friend of mine was like, ‘Why do you keep doing it?’ And I was like, ‘Well I think because I’ve just been doing it so long, feels weird to think not to do it?’ So I was just like, You know what? I’m going to take a break, I’m going to take a moment… I’m not coming back this year.’”

Burruss joined “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” during the series’ second season.

Her departure comes after lovebscott.com exclusively revealed back in August that ‘RHOA’ producers were looking to cast a fresh set of peaches for a ‘RHONY’ or ‘RHOM’-style reboot.

Watch Kandi speak on it below:

