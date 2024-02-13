Porsha Williams Guobadia Officially Returns to 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' for Season 16 Reboot + Signs Overall Scripted Talent Deal with NBCUniversal | lovebscott.com

Porsha Williams Guobadia has officially signed-on to return to ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ for Season 16.

The reality star has also signed an overall scripted talent deal with NBCUniversal Entertainment in which she’ll exclusively partner with the company for scripted project opportunities.

Prior to her previous departure, Porsha spent nine seasons with ‘RHOA’ — five through thirteen.

“I’m incredibly thankful for the vision and faith NBCUniversal has put in me to be a larger part of their family,” said Williams Guobadia. “I’m looking forward to being back on ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta,’ and showing the world my new world!”

“Porsha Williams Guobadia is a multi-hyphenate and we are fortunate to collaborate and tap into her creativity and passion through this partnership,” said Rachel Smith, Executive Vice President of Unscripted Content, Lifestyle and Documentaries, NBCUniversal Entertainment. “Our audience has supported and admired Porsha as she so authentically, hilariously and vulnerably shared her life over the years and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome her back to the NBCU family.”

Porsha’s back, baby! She’s the first cast member to be announced for the upcoming season — which will begin production later this year — and production has decided to lean into a partial reboot, as opposed to a full one.

