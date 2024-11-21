‘Hawk Tuah’ Video Creators Respond to Haliey Welch Refusing to Thank Them

BY: Walker Published 4 hours ago

Tim and Dee TV, the creators behind the viral Hawk Tuah video, are responding after the video’s star, Haliey Welch, said she has no intention of thanking them for her newfound fame.

In a sharp response shared on their official X (formerly Twitter) account, the duo posted a meme captioned, “We changed this broke n***a life!” alongside further posts disputing Welch’s claims. They alleged that Welch and her friend had explicitly requested the “spicy question” featured in the video and had asked several times for it to be uploaded. “People be wanting their lil 15min fame but now it’s a problem? Playin victim. She not a victim, she a volunteer. Nobody forced that bih to be there,” they wrote.

Tim and Dee also announced plans to release a more detailed video on their YouTube channel addressing the situation.

The conflict reignited after a clip of Welch’s July interview on The Bobby Bones Show resurfaced. In the interview, co-host Lunchbox asked if Welch had thanked Tim and Dee for her viral fame.

Welch retorted, “Thank them for what? We reached out and asked him to stop posting those videos, and he never did. He blocked us on everything. I’m not thanking him for anything.”

Welch went on to explain that she wanted the incident to fade away, but felt compelled to explore opportunities after Tim and Dee repeatedly uploaded the footage against her wishes. Co-host Amy Brown agreed, stating it sounded like Welch had little control over the situation.

Tim and Dee have countered that narrative. Speaking to The New York Times in a July 2024 feature, the duo revealed they attempted to collaborate with Welch but were ultimately met with responses from her lawyer instead.

The controversy traces back to the streets of Nashville, where Tim and Dee first encountered Welch. During a casual interview, they posed a provocative question about a move that would drive a man “crazy in bed.”

The Hawk Tuah girl’s answer quickly gained traction online, transforming her into a fleeting internet sensation. Now, the tension between the parties has reached a boiling point, with both sides digging in on their versions of the story.

Hell nah. They approached us, saw the views we get & wanted the clout so they got it. Said multiple to post the video so we did. People be wanting their lil 15min fame but now its a problem? Playin victim. She Not a victim she a volunteer nobody forced that bih to be there. — Tim & Dee TV (@timanddeetv) November 20, 2024