Home > NEWS

‘Hawk Tuah’ Video Creators Respond to Haliey Welch Refusing to Thank Them

BY: Walker

Published 4 hours ago

Tim and Dee TV, the creators behind the viral Hawk Tuah video, are responding after the video’s star, Haliey Welch, said she has no intention of thanking them for her newfound fame.

In a sharp response shared on their official X (formerly Twitter) account, the duo posted a meme captioned, “We changed this broke n***a life!” alongside further posts disputing Welch’s claims. They alleged that Welch and her friend had explicitly requested the “spicy question” featured in the video and had asked several times for it to be uploaded. “People be wanting their lil 15min fame but now it’s a problem? Playin victim. She not a victim, she a volunteer. Nobody forced that bih to be there,” they wrote.

Tim and Dee also announced plans to release a more detailed video on their YouTube channel addressing the situation.

Advertisement

The conflict reignited after a clip of Welch’s July interview on The Bobby Bones Show resurfaced. In the interview, co-host Lunchbox asked if Welch had thanked Tim and Dee for her viral fame.

Welch retorted, “Thank them for what? We reached out and asked him to stop posting those videos, and he never did. He blocked us on everything. I’m not thanking him for anything.”

Welch went on to explain that she wanted the incident to fade away, but felt compelled to explore opportunities after Tim and Dee repeatedly uploaded the footage against her wishes. Co-host Amy Brown agreed, stating it sounded like Welch had little control over the situation.

Tim and Dee have countered that narrative. Speaking to The New York Times in a July 2024 feature, the duo revealed they attempted to collaborate with Welch but were ultimately met with responses from her lawyer instead.

Advertisement

The controversy traces back to the streets of Nashville, where Tim and Dee first encountered Welch. During a casual interview, they posed a provocative question about a move that would drive a man “crazy in bed.”

The Hawk Tuah girl’s answer quickly gained traction online, transforming her into a fleeting internet sensation. Now, the tension between the parties has reached a boiling point, with both sides digging in on their versions of the story.

via: Hot 97

Advertisement

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Matt Gaetz Withdraws His Bid for Attorney General Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

By: Walker
NEWS

Jussie Smollett’s Conviction Overturned in Alleged Hate Crime Hoax by Illinois Supreme Court

By: Walker
NEWS

Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella Settle Divorce and Agree to Drop Dual Restraining Orders

By: Walker
NEWS

‘Suits LA’ Welcomes Harvey Specter In Guest Role

By: Walker
NEWS

Cher Lost Virginity Aged 14 By Having ‘Revenge Sex’ With Neighbor’s Son After He Embarrassed Her in Front of Pals

By: Walker
NEWS

Keke Palmer Shares Surprising Voicemail Will Smith Left Her When She Considered Emancipating Herself from Her Parents

By: Walker
NEWS

Remember Her? Susan Smith Is Denied Parole 30 Years After Drowning Her Sons. Her Ex-Husband Spoke Out Before Hearing

By: Walker
NEWS

Kaleena Smith Makes History as First High School Women’s Basketball Player to Sign NIL Deal With Adidas

By: Walker
NEWS

Meek Mill Sends Well Wishes to IIncarcerated Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs After Video Footage from Their Party Surfaces

By: Walker
NEWS

‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Star Ashley Darby Files for Divorce

By: Walker