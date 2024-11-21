‘Suits LA’ Welcomes Harvey Specter In Guest Role

BY: Walker Published 5 hours ago

This is the news Suits fans have been waiting for — the star of the hit legal drama will appear on the upcoming NBC spinoff, Suits LA. Gabriel Macht, who played the brash and suave super lawyer Harvey Specter on the original series, will reprise his role on the offshoot in a three-episode arc.

Macht’s character Harvey Specter shares a similar background with the lead character on “Suits LA”, Ted Black (Stephen Amell), as both were former prosecutors in New York. In a social media teaser, Macht indicated that Harvey will be helping “an old friend in need” on the spin-off.

The NBC spin-off, created by Aaron Korsh, follows a new law firm in Los Angeles. While the spin-off and the original series take place in the same universe, they will focus on different characters and storylines. Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York, has reinvented himself by representing powerful clients in Los Angeles.

Macht’s return has been highly anticipated by fans of “Suits”. After the original series’ nine-season run ended, Macht took a break from acting and moved to the U.K. with his family. However, he has recently resurfaced, appearing in a “Suits” reunion at the Golden Globes and in a T-Mobile commercial alongside Patrick J. Adams.

The massive resurgence of “Suits” on Netflix, which topped the charts for multiple weeks, led to the creation of “Suits LA” and increased interest in the original cast’s potential involvement. NBC executives had hinted at the possibility of OG cast members appearing, and Macht’s return has now been confirmed.

“Suits LA”, starring Amell, Lex Scott Davis, Josh McDermitt and Bryan Greenberg, premieres on NBC on February 23, 2025.

